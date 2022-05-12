Serbian President Fears New Sanctions Can Halt Oil, Gas Supplies From Russia

(@FahadShabbir)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said in Brussels that he fears new EU sanctions will halt oil and gas supplies from Russia to his country.

Vucic was in Brussels on Wednesday for an informal meeting between the leaders of the Western Balkans and the EU leadership. In the afternoon, he met with EU Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi. In the evening, he took part in a working dinner with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, along with Serb member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Milorad Dodik, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, Montenegrin President Milo Djukanovic, North Macedonian Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski and Kosovo's "foreign minister" Donika Gervalla.

"The problem is that I don't know what sanctions will be introduced. What will they do in the sixth package, after the sixth there will be the seventh package, and after it, probably, the eighth. What else will be subject to sanctions?.." Vucic told reporters after the meeting.

"Where will we supply oil from? If by tankers, then who will pay for insurance? And then people will say: 'Why has oil become more expensive?'.. And what to do with gas, where we are 100 percent dependent on Russia? And this is not a question of households, but of industry," he said.