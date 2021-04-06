(@FahadShabbir)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic received a shot of the coronavirus vaccine by Chinese company Sinopharm on Tuesday, telling journalists after the inoculation that he felt well.

Vucic traveled to a small town of Rudna Glava in the country's east to get vaccinated.

"I feel great," the Serbian president told journalists outside the vaccination center after receiving the shot.

Vucic repeatedly postponed his own vaccination and promised, in late March, that he would not get inoculated until at least one million Serbian citizens are secured both doses and the country receives a new supply of vaccines from China.

On Monday, another 500,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine arrived in Serbia.

According to Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic, 26 percent of the Serbian population received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 20 percent received both doses, as of Monday.

Serbia has so far registered four COVID-19 vaccines by Pfizer/BioNTech and AstraZeneca, as well as Russia's Sputnik V.