UrduPoint.com

Serbian President Gets Third Sinopharm Shot, Urges Citizens To Vaccinate Against COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 45 seconds ago Sun 07th November 2021 | 08:50 PM

Serbian President Gets Third Sinopharm Shot, Urges Citizens to Vaccinate Against COVID-19

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2021) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic got his third dose of China's Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday and urged citizens to get actively vaccinated against the virus.

The President received the first and second doses of the vaccine in April. On Sunday, he got the booster dose at an exhibition complex in Belgrade, which now hosts a mass vaccination center. Vucic thanked the doctors for their efforts since the start of the vaccination campaign in Serbia last December.

"We urge people to behave responsibly, I urge them to get vaccinated ... Interestingly, I have checked my antibodies only once, but I was with a visit in the city of Brus, where I spoke in front of 6,000-7,000 people in different places, and after that I did not get infected," Vucic said at the center.

The Serbian leader also noted that the government should have reduced compensations for COVID-19 treatment to those who are unvaccinated, but, according to Vucic, the country's leadership "believed too much in the conscience and responsibility of the citizens."

The Serbian Health Ministry reported that over 54% of the country's population have already been vaccinated with Pfizer, Sinopharm, Sputnik or AstraZeneca since last December. The first batch of Moderna drug arrived in the country in November. Citizens and foreigners registered in the republic can choose which vaccine to get.

Vaccination with booster doses was introduced for the at-risk groups.

Related Topics

China Visit Belgrade Serbia April November December Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Russian officials laud Sharjah&#039;s cultural lea ..

Russian officials laud Sharjah&#039;s cultural leadership during visit to SIBF 2 ..

6 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses cementing economic par ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses cementing economic partnerships with Azerbaijan

21 minutes ago
 Pakistan Vs Scotland Live Score, T20 World Cup 202 ..

Pakistan Vs Scotland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 41 PAK Vs SCO Live Upd ..

3 hours ago
 28,421 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

28,421 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

3 hours ago
 Lockheed Martin to showcase 21st century security ..

Lockheed Martin to showcase 21st century security solutions at Dubai Airshow

3 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives Consul-General of France

RAK Ruler receives Consul-General of France

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.