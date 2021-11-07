Serbian President Gets Third Sinopharm Shot, Urges Citizens to Vaccinate Against COVID-19

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2021) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic got his third dose of China's Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday and urged citizens to get actively vaccinated against the virus.

The President received the first and second doses of the vaccine in April. On Sunday, he got the booster dose at an exhibition complex in Belgrade, which now hosts a mass vaccination center. Vucic thanked the doctors for their efforts since the start of the vaccination campaign in Serbia last December.

"We urge people to behave responsibly, I urge them to get vaccinated ... Interestingly, I have checked my antibodies only once, but I was with a visit in the city of Brus, where I spoke in front of 6,000-7,000 people in different places, and after that I did not get infected," Vucic said at the center.

The Serbian leader also noted that the government should have reduced compensations for COVID-19 treatment to those who are unvaccinated, but, according to Vucic, the country's leadership "believed too much in the conscience and responsibility of the citizens."

The Serbian Health Ministry reported that over 54% of the country's population have already been vaccinated with Pfizer, Sinopharm, Sputnik or AstraZeneca since last December. The first batch of Moderna drug arrived in the country in November. Citizens and foreigners registered in the republic can choose which vaccine to get.

Vaccination with booster doses was introduced for the at-risk groups.