Serbian President Holds Nationalist Rally To Counter Student Demos
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 13, 2025 | 11:20 AM
Belgrade, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic declared the launch of a new political movement on Saturday as he rallied nationalist supporters in Belgrade to push back against months of protests against him.
Serbia has been gripped by a wave of protests since November, when 16 people died in the collapse of the newly renovated rail station in the city of Novi sad -- a tragedy widely blamed on corruption and poor oversight.
Hundreds of thousands have marched for months against corruption and mismanagement, culminating in the biggest protests in decades last month.
Vucic claims the student-led protests are threatening the Balkan nation's peace and stability, accusing the protesters of being paid by "foreign intelligence agencies".
Addressing the crowd late on Saturday evening, Vucic dismissed the protest movement as "an attack from overseas, because certain foreign powers cannot bear to see a free, independent and sovereign Serbia".
He announced the creation of his new political movement "to bring new energy" to the country.
"Each worker, each farmer is welcome; each person who earns an honest living, and fights for his children and his country, is welcome," he told the crowd.
At least 55,000 people attended the rally, the Public Assembly Archive -- a group that monitors crowd sizes -- said on X.
The figure was much lower than the group's estimate of between 275,000 and 325,000 people who took to the streets of Belgrade on March 15, in a student-led protest which was the biggest ever recorded in Serbia.
On Saturday, Vucic said that his movement also aimed "to dislodge arrogant political officials who refuse to speak to the people".
The event started on Friday with Vucic and ministers joining supporters to carry a 200-metre-long (more than 650-foot) Serbian flag, the "largest in history", according to the president.
- 'Protecting Serbia' -
On Saturday afternoon, thousands of people, mostly pensioners with some dressed in traditional costumes, strolled past stands set up in central Belgrade.
Stalls offered free grilled meat, sausages, wine and local fruit brandy, as well as traditional peasant shoes or Serbia's national hat, the sajkaca.
A special appearance came on Saturday from Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik, who is wanted by central authorities in his country after being convicted of flouting the constitution.
Speaking from the stage, Dodik told the crowd that Vucic "is today the only man who can hold together a strong and powerful Serbia, both in domestic and foreign policy... especially in these very unstable times".
Vucic also received a mark of support from Hungary's nationalist premier Viktor Orban. He said in a video message that "foreign powers want to tell Serbs how to live".
Several municipalities organised transport for the president's supporters. The latter were also invited by text messages to "come on time to jointly show strong support" for Vucic's Serbian Progressive Party.
"We came to support Vucic, to protect our Serbia. This movement should bring change", Milic Mara, a pensioner from Belgrade, told AFP.
- 'Unite the country' -
Jadranka Milic, a construction engineer, danced among the confetti waving a Serbian flag.
"I love it here. I waited for this day -- it's beautiful, free, joyful. I'm here to celebrate the victory of love and friendship," she said.
"This new movement will unite everyone in the country, whether you're a party member, a farmer, or an ordinary citizen," said Isidora Filipovic, a member of the ruling SNS party from the town of Zrenjanin.
She was wrapped in a Serbian flag and wore the traditional sajkaca hat.
At several stands people could write letters to Vucic, join the movement or propose a name for it.
Meanwhile, in Novi Pazar, some 300 kilometres (186 miles) south of Belgrade, thousands of people protested against the government's policies.
Since last week dozens more have been cycling to Strasbourg, where they are due to arrive on Tuesday, hoping to draw the attention of EU lawmakers to their anti-corruption fight.
