Serbian President Hopes To Lift State Of Emergency Over Pandemic By End Of Month

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 10:48 PM

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Friday he was looking forward to lifting the state of emergency that was introduced due to the coronavirus pandemic in the country by the end of April.

So far, the Serbian health authorities have confirmed a total of 2,900 COVID-19 cases, including 71 fatalities.

"I am really looking forward to this day and I hope that by the end of the month we will lift the state of emergency. This is my hope, not my forecast," Vucic said at a press conference.

According to the president, the next 10 days are key for the coronavirus pandemic in Serbia.

"I think our fate will be decided until April 20, and then the most stringent discipline will be needed," Vucic noted.

The nationwide restriction on people's movement came into force on Friday and is valid from 5.00 p.m. until 5.00 a.m. on Monday.

As of now, Serbian citizens under 65 are forbidden to leave their homes from 5.00 p.m. to 5.00 a.m. local time on weekdays and from 1.00 p.m. on Saturday to 05.00 a.m on Monday. People over 65 in cities and over 70 in a rural area may go out only on Sunday from 3.00 a.m. to 8.00 a.m.

