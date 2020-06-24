Serbian President Invites Putin to Visit Serbia This Year

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Serbia this year, the Russian leader thanked him for the invitation

"Thank you again for your support, thank you for your congratulations.

And, of course, we are waiting for you before the end of the year in Belgrade, in Serbia. I hope that we will have the opportunity to provide you with the warm welcome and hospitality that you always give us," Vucic said at a meeting with Putin in Moscow.

"Thank you," the Russian president replied.