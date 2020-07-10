UrduPoint.com
Serbian President, Kosovar Prime Minister Confirm Willingness To Resume Dialogue - Paris

Fri 10th July 2020 | 09:20 PM

Serbian President, Kosovar Prime Minister Confirm Willingness to Resume Dialogue - Paris

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovar Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti confirmed on Friday their intention to resume the Serbia-Kosovo dialogue ahead of the planned in-person talks, a source in the Elysee Palace said.

Earlier in the day, an online summit aimed at resuming the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina was held at the initiative of Germany and France. According to the Elysee Palace, apart from Vucic and Hoti, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell and EU Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue Miroslav Lajcak took part in the videoconference.

"France and Germany received this morning from Serbian President Vucic and Prime Minister Hoti [the confirmation] that they are resuming this dialogue on normalization in Brussels on Sunday via videoconference and on Thursday in person," the source said following the online summit.

The source noted that resuming the dialogue was very important, including because it concerns the issue of security and stability in the region.

The self-proclaimed republic of Kosovo unilaterally declared its independence from Serbia in 2008, although the territory continues to remain disputed. The Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue was established in 2011 in cooperation with the European Union.

The talks broke down in 2018 when Pristina imposed 100-percent tariffs on Serbian goods flowing to the breakaway region in retaliation for what it called Belgrade's aggressive stance toward Kosovo's bid to join Interpol.

