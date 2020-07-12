Serbian President, Kosovo Prime Minister to Hold Video Conference on Sunday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2020) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and the prime minister of the self-proclaimed republic of Kosovo Avdullah Hoti are set to hold bilateral talks via video conference later on Sunday ahead of a planned face-to-face meeting later in the week.

The French government announced on Friday that the video conference would take place, following an online summit that was held in the hope of resuming the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina, which broke down in 2018.

Both Vucic and Hoti attended the online summit on Friday, which also featured French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and several prominent European Union officials, including EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell and EU Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue Miroslav Lajcak.

According to Paris, the two leaders will hold talks via video conference on Sunday, before both traveling to the Belgian capital Brussels to hold face-to-face talks on Thursday.

Officials from Belgrade and Pristina had previously been invited to the White House on June 27 to hold talks that would have been mediated by the United States, although Kosovar leaders pulled out after a war crimes indictment was filed against President Hashim Thaci.