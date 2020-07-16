UrduPoint.com
Serbian President, Kosovo Prime Minister To Meet In Person In Brussels On Thursday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 10:10 AM

Serbian President, Kosovo Prime Minister to Meet in Person in Brussels on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Prime Minister of the self-proclaimed republic of Kosovo Avdullah Hoti will hold a face-to-face meeting in Brussels on Thursday to restart Belgrade-Pristina dialogue, which broke down in 2018.

The agreement to meet in person was reached following a video conference held by the two leaders under the auspices of the European Union on Sunday.

During the virtual summit, the participants agreed on the agenda of the next meeting.

The Sunday talks, in turn, were preceded by an online summit of the leaders held at the initiative of Germany and France. The event was also attended by French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell and EU Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue Miroslav Lajcak.

