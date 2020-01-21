UrduPoint.com
Serbian President Plans To Hold Talks With Putin In 2 Months

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 09:25 PM

Serbian President Plans to Hold Talks With Putin in 2 Months

DAVOS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic told Sputnik on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday that he hoped to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in two months.

"I will see him anyway, but I hope that relatively soon, in two months, I will meet with him again, and then I will visit Moscow in May [on the occasion of] the 75th anniversary of the liberation of entire Europe and the huge victory of the Red Army and all other allies," Vucic said when asked about the possibility of meeting with Putin in Israel.

