UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Serbian President Points To Oddities Of 2nd Explosion At Cacak Military Plant

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 09:10 PM

Serbian President Points to Oddities of 2nd Explosion at Cacak Military Plant

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2021) The fire and explosions at the military factory in the Serbian city of Cacak occurred in a room without electrical wiring, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Sunday.

On Saturday, the second explosion in one month rocked the "Sloboda" military factory, leaving three people injured. Cacak Mayor Milun Todorovic announced the evacuation of streets close to the plant. The fire was localized and extinguished a few hours later. 

"There is one strange thing about this ” it is interesting that the last explosion occurred in a room without electrical wiring," Vucic told journalists.

The president added that the authorities will thoroughly investigate the incident, including the role of the company's management.

First specialists to assess the damage will able to enter the factory's territory no earlier than 24 hours since the blast occurred.

The first series of explosions took place in the Cacak plant on June 4. The Serbian defense minister at the time, Nebojsa Stefanovic, said that the facility had signed a 50 million euro ($59 million) deal for a foreign ammunition supply shortly before the incident.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Company Euro June Sunday Million

Recent Stories

Ministerial Development Council discusses governme ..

12 minutes ago

Sharjah is committed to supporting refugees: Sulta ..

2 hours ago

Ahmed bin Mohammed receives Vice President of Inte ..

3 hours ago

31,606 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

3 hours ago

SEWA, SSSD launch humanitarian initiative

3 hours ago

New video series highlights Expo 2020 Dubaiâ€™s in ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.