Serbian President Points to Oddities of 2nd Explosion at Cacak Military Plant

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2021) The fire and explosions at the military factory in the Serbian city of Cacak occurred in a room without electrical wiring, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Sunday.

On Saturday, the second explosion in one month rocked the "Sloboda" military factory, leaving three people injured. Cacak Mayor Milun Todorovic announced the evacuation of streets close to the plant. The fire was localized and extinguished a few hours later.

"There is one strange thing about this ” it is interesting that the last explosion occurred in a room without electrical wiring," Vucic told journalists.

The president added that the authorities will thoroughly investigate the incident, including the role of the company's management.

First specialists to assess the damage will able to enter the factory's territory no earlier than 24 hours since the blast occurred.

The first series of explosions took place in the Cacak plant on June 4. The Serbian defense minister at the time, Nebojsa Stefanovic, said that the facility had signed a 50 million euro ($59 million) deal for a foreign ammunition supply shortly before the incident.