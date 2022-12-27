Serbian President Puts Armed Forces on High Alert - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2022) Serbian Defense Minister Milos Vucevic said Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic had put the country's Armed Forces on high alert.

"Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, as Supreme Commander...

has ordered that the Serbian Armed Forces be on high alert to use... the military potential," Vucevic said on Twitter.

The Serbian publication Vecernje novosti also reported that the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo had put its forces on high alert.