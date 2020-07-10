UrduPoint.com
Serbian President Rejects Kosovo's Demands For Independence As 'Meaningless'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 09:20 PM

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Friday rejected Kosovo's demands for independence as meaningless, saying talks with EU mediators in Paris were difficult.

Vucic came to France on Thursday for talks with President Emmanuel Macron. He also spoke with Kosovo's Albanians who reiterated what he called a "list of good wishes."

"They want to preserve Kosovo's territorial integrity, its constitution and the constitutional organization, recognition of its independence, Pristina's membership of the UN, recognition by all European nations, after which they will deal with the issue of missing persons and war reparations. I told them that if that is all they want to talk about it is meaningless," he said.

He described negotiations he had in Paris ahead of the Sunday video summit with France, Germany and the European Union as difficult.

"We had a difficult conversation. Serbia is the only country with an alternative position. I expect the French and Germans to present a joint statement," the president told Serbia's national television.

The video conference has been delayed by two days, Vucic added. He is also expected to meet with Kosovo's Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti in Brussels on July 16. He thanked France's Macron and Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel for organizing the summit.

