BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Russian Ambassador in Belgrade Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko have discussed bilateral relations and preparations for Russian President Vladimir Putin's expected visit to Serbia, Vicic's office said on Tuesday.

Vucic announced in late August that Serbia was already engaged in preparations for Putin's visit, which Belgrade expects to happen in October. During his visit, Putin is set to take part in the consecration of the Church of Saint Sava, which is being built with Russia's participation and expected to become the biggest Orthodox cathedral in the region.

"President of the Republic of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic met earlier today with the Ambassador of the Russian Federation Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko to discuss preparations for the visit of President Vladimir Putin.

In that regard, the two interlocutors addressed the current issues of Serbian-Russian relations and bilateral cooperation," the press release said.

The sides also discussed the two nations' efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic and the progress of Russian experts in vaccine development.

In addition, Vucic and Botsan-Kharchenko addressed the EU-facilitated dialogue between the leadership of Serbia and the self-proclaimed republic of Kosovo and the opportunities for economic cooperation between Belgrade and Pristina, which will be discussed during talks in Washington in the coming days.