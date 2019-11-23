UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Serbian President Says EU Should Stop Manipulating Western Balkan Countries

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 01:00 AM

Serbian President Says EU Should Stop Manipulating Western Balkan Countries

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2019) The EU leadership needs to stop manipulating western Balkan states and turning them against each other amid talk that the EU accession process, which Albania and North Macedonia are trying to start, could be changed, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Friday.

He was speaking at a joint press conference with North Macedonian President Stevo Pendarovski. Earlier this month, Pendarovski held talks with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, on the sidelines of the second annual Paris Peace Forum. According to the Macedonian president, Macron presented to the EU countries an unofficial document calling for an overhaul of the EU accession process.

"All of us from the [Balkan] region, when participating in some forums, have learned by heart that we need to recite that the European integration is the most important process for us during talks with Germans, French, Brussels' officials," Vucic said.

He added that such statements were usually followed by complaints of one Balkan country's representative regarding neighboring countries.

"And then these 'fathers and mothers' from Europe used to ask us whether we had heard about problems in Skopje or Belgrade. And we used to happily return home after criticizing our neighbors as if we did a great job for us. Meanwhile, they played with us like with puppets," the president said.

He called on the EU to abandon this policy and stop manipulating Balkan countries.

Last month, France blocked the opening of accession negotiations with North Macedonia and Albania. As a result, EU leaders failed to reach a unanimous decision on the countries' accession at their latest summit. A new round of negotiations on the issue was rescheduled for spring 2020. In return, North Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev called for snap general elections in the country, saying that Balkan countries had become victims of the EU's historical mistake.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Europe France Job Brussels Paris Skopje Belgrade Albania Macedonia 2020 All From

Recent Stories

Anti encroachment operation carried out in Lahore

60 minutes ago

Govt taking measures for controlling inflation, im ..

47 minutes ago

IS Terrorists Erased From Afghanistan, But Their I ..

60 minutes ago

US Regulator Approves Huawei, ZTE Subsidy Ban Citi ..

47 minutes ago

Half of Russians Feel National Economic Situation ..

1 hour ago

Managers of 4 hotels booked in Faisalabad

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.