Serbian President Says He Will Be Honored To Participate In Victory Day Parade In Moscow
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 12:03 AM
UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic told Sputnik that he has received an invitation to attend the Victory Day parade next year and will be honored to attend.
"I got an invitation from President Putin and I'll be honored and privileged to be there," Vucic said on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly on Wednesday.