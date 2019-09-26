Serbian President Says Honored to Participate in Victory Day Parade in Moscow Next Year

(@imziishan)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic told Sputnik on Wednesday that he has received an invitation to attend the Victory Day parade in Moscow next year and will be honored to attend.

"I got an invitation from President [Vladimir] Putin and I'll be honored and privileged to be there," Vucic said on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly.

Asked if he will see Putin before attending the Victory Day parade, Vucic said, "No doubt that I'll see him."

However, Vucic said a specific date has not been determined for the potential meeting with Putin.

Seventeen heads of state have already confirmed their attendance at the Victory Day parade in Moscow.

The Kremlin has said they will also send an invitation to the president of Ukraine, Voldymyr Zelenskyy.