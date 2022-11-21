Serbian President Says Negotiations with Pristina in Brussels Fruitless

(@FahadShabbir)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Monday that negotiations with the the Kosovo authorities in Brussels on postponing the controversial measures of Pristina were fruitless.

Earlier in the day, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell held a summit for Belgrade and Pristina amid the escalation in Kosovo, which was attended by Vucic, Prime Minister of Kosovo Albin Kurti and EU Special Representative Miroslav Lajcak.

"For reasons beyond my understanding, we were not able to reach absolutely any agreement. The Serbian side was completely constructive, and we accepted the amended texts ten times, but the Albanian side did not want to accept anything. All the time they supplemented something impossible, so all I can say is that I want to collect my thoughts, I have saved all the papers (from the meeting) and will appeal to the citizens," Vucic said, as quoted by Serbian state news agency Tanjug.

Earlier on Sunday, Vucic said that he does not expect the Kosovo authorities to backtrack on their decision to penalize citizens driving with Serbian-issued license plates, warning that the controversial policy may plunge the breakaway province in yet another escalation after November 21.

The Kosovo authorities require that local Serbs re-register their car plates, demanding that they feature the EU-standard letter code of RKS (Republic of Kosovo) instead of KM, the Serbian identifier for the disputed region of Kosovska Mitrovica on the border. The deadline for the re-registration was October 31.