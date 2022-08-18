UrduPoint.com

Serbian President Says Remains 'Skeptical' About Talks With Borrell On Kosovo

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 18, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Serbian President Says Remains 'Skeptical' About Talks With Borrell on Kosovo

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Thursday that he has begun negotiations with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and hopes that the parties will find a solution to the Kosovo issue, though he remains "skeptical" about the outcomes.

"Started a conversation with Josep Borrell about the essential concerns in Kosovo and Metohija. While I am hopeful for some kind of a solution, I remain skeptical," Vucic said on Twitter.

Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti is also expected to hold talks with Borrell on Thursday.

The recent escalation between Serbia and Kosovo, which Belgrade sees as its breakaway region, was triggered when Pristina announced plans to introduce new border rules from August 1. The controversial move pushed Serbs to set up roadblocks. Kosovo authorities eventually decided to postpone implementing the new regulations until September 1, on the condition that the roadblocks are removed.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Twitter Pristina Belgrade Serbia August September Border From

Recent Stories

New aircraft being inducted into PIA to improve pe ..

New aircraft being inducted into PIA to improve performance, Senate told

2 minutes ago
 Tree Plantation Drive by PTA

Tree Plantation Drive by PTA

2 hours ago
 LHC turns down plea seeking disqualification of PM ..

LHC turns down plea seeking disqualification of PM Shehbaz

2 hours ago
 HBL Islamic Banking continues to scale up its foot ..

HBL Islamic Banking continues to scale up its footprint in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Jacqueline Fernandez lands in trouble due to alleg ..

Jacqueline Fernandez lands in trouble due to alleged role in extortion case

4 hours ago
 ECP adjourns till Aug 22 reference seeking disqual ..

ECP adjourns till Aug 22 reference seeking disqualification of Imran Khan

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.