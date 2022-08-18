Serbian President Says Remains 'Skeptical' About Talks With Borrell on Kosovo

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Thursday that he has begun negotiations with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and hopes that the parties will find a solution to the Kosovo issue, though he remains "skeptical" about the outcomes.

"Started a conversation with Josep Borrell about the essential concerns in Kosovo and Metohija. While I am hopeful for some kind of a solution, I remain skeptical," Vucic said on Twitter.

Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti is also expected to hold talks with Borrell on Thursday.

The recent escalation between Serbia and Kosovo, which Belgrade sees as its breakaway region, was triggered when Pristina announced plans to introduce new border rules from August 1. The controversial move pushed Serbs to set up roadblocks. Kosovo authorities eventually decided to postpone implementing the new regulations until September 1, on the condition that the roadblocks are removed.