Serbian President Says Trump Indictment Will Further Destabilize Political Situation in US

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) The indictment of former US President Donald Trump will further destabilize the political situation in the United States, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Friday.

"It is absolutely clear that this (Trump's indictment) will lead to more political turbulence in the United States," Vucic told journalists, adding that the issue is a domestic affair of the US.

On Thursday, a Manhattan Grand Jury voted to indict Trump on charges related to his alleged role in a hush money payment and cover-up involving adult film star Stormy Daniels during the lead-up to the 2016 election.

CNN, citing unnamed sources, reported Trump may be facing 34 counts tied to falsifying business records and is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

Trump has denied all wrongdoing and called the probe a "witch hunt." The former president has also rejected all allegations of an affair with Daniels.