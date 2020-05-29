Serbian President Says Will Attend Victory Parade in Moscow on June 24

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic confirmed on Friday his plans to attend the military parade in Moscow on June 24 that will mark the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II

Earlier this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the parade will be held on June 24 after being postponed due to the pandemic.�

Later, Aleksey Paramonov, the head of the Foreign Ministry's First European Department, told Sputnik that Moscow would send new invitations to the military parade to all the participants.

"I received an invitation from Moscow, and, of course, I will represent Serbia at the parade marking the 75th anniversary of the victory over fascism ... I will proudly carry the flag of our country on Red Square in Moscow," Vucic said, aired by the local Pink tv channel.

The president added that he also might hold a meeting with Putin in Russia on June 17 or June 18.

The Victory Parade was originally expected to be held on May 9 but was postponed for safety reasons due to the coronavirus pandemic.