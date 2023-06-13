BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Monday that he is concerned over a further escalation of the Ukrainian conflict due to Kiev's ongoing counteroffensive.

"I am worried about the escalation of the conflict. Ukrainians have just started the counteroffensive, and it will be much more massive. Russia's response will not be weak either if it has enough power. Like the destruction of Western weapons, it will bring the situation to the highest intensity," Vucic told Serbian broadcaster Happy tv .

The Serbian leader added that Belgrade had close ties with both Moscow and Kiev as it had been refraining from imposing sanctions against Russia, while also appreciating Kiev's refusal to recognize the independence of Kosovo.

Ukraine has touted its coming offensive since late 2022. It was first scheduled for the spring, then rescheduled to the summer. The Ukrainian government said the postponement was due to a shortage of weapons, all while pushing its Western donors to supply progressively heavier arms, including tanks, drones and fighter jets.

On June 4, the Ukrainian armed forces launched a large-scale offensive in five sectors of the South Donetsk direction and failed to achieve their goals, the Russian Defense Ministry said. On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters that the Ukrainian offensive in the special military operation zone had started as Kiev was using its strategic reserves.