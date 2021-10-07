Serbian President Sends Birthday Congratulations to Putin, Invites Him to Serbia

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic conveyed his birthday greetings to Russian President Vladimir Putin and extended an invitation to visit Serbia during a meeting with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov, the Serbian presidency said on Thursday.

Vucic posted a photo on Instagram of him passing an envelope to Borisov, whom he also thanked for his great contribution to the development of Serbian-Russian ties.

"The President personally presented a letter of congratulations to President Vladimir Putin, asking Yury Borisov to convey his best wishes and cordial greetings, with an invitation to visit Serbia again as soon as possible," the presidency said.

Currently, the strategic partnership between the two countries is at an exceptionally high point and continues to develop further, Vucic said. Joint infrastructure and energy projects are being undertaken as planned, he added.

Vucic noted that Serbian companies show great potential to supply products to the Russian market and "reiterated Serbia's readiness to create joint Serbian-Russian production companies to enter third markets," the statement said.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov has been staying in Serbia to take part in the meeting of the Russian-Serbian intergovernmental committee on October 6-7, in the town of Zlatibor.