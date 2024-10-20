Serbian president speaks to Putin for first time in 2.5 years: presidency

Belgrade, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic spoke on Sunday by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin for the first time in two and a half years, as a decision is expected regarding Vucic's participation in the BRICS summit next week.

Serbia, a European Union candidate, has refused to impose sanctions on Russia, maintaining close and friendly relations.

However, since the invasion of Ukraine, Serbia has condemned the violation of Ukraine's territorial integrity, and Vucic has had limited bilateral talks with Putin.

"I particularly thanked President Putin for ensuring that Russia will provide sufficient quantities of gas for Serbia this winter," Vucic said in a social media video message.

Serbia was completely dependent on gas from Russia when Moscow's forces invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Since then, following the lead of many EU countries, Serbia has worked on finding alternative sources of supply but remains partially reliant on Moscow.

In first direct talk with Putin since May 2022, Vucic reiterated that Serbia will not change its stance on refraining from sanctions against Russia over the Ukraine conflict.

"Serbia will not impose sanctions on the Russian Federation. That will not change," Vucic said.

The conversation comes as Russia awaits an official response to Putin's September invitation for Vucic to attend the BRICS summit in Kazan, scheduled from October 22 to 24.

"If I say I'm going to Kazan, it will signal the end of Serbia's European path. If I say something else, they'll claim I've betrayed the Russians," Vucic said earlier this week, adding that he would announce his decision on the trip by Monday.

The official occasion for the phone call between the two leaders was the commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Belgrade from German occupation during the Second World War.