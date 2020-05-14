Serbian President Talks With Putin, Thanks for Help in Fight Against COVID-19 - Office

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic had a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin and thanked him for his help in fight against COVID-19, Vucic's office said on Thursday.

"President Vucic extended his condolences to President Putin regarding the victims of COVID-19 in Russia, and expressed hope that decisive measures in Russia would help defeat the coronavirus epidemic and return to normal life and economy as soon as possible in order to focus on implementation of plans," it said.

Vucic also thanked Putin for his concern for our country and the medical care, Vucic's office said.

The Serbian president also informed Putin about all the events in the region, from the situation in Kosovo and Metohija to the persecution of the clergy in Montenegro.