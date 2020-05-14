UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Serbian President Talks With Putin, Thanks For Help In Fight Against COVID-19 - Office

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 11:20 PM

Serbian President Talks With Putin, Thanks for Help in Fight Against COVID-19 - Office

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic had a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin and thanked him for his help in fight against COVID-19, Vucic's office said on Thursday.

"President Vucic extended his condolences to President Putin regarding the victims of COVID-19 in Russia, and expressed hope that decisive measures in Russia would help defeat the coronavirus epidemic and return to normal life and economy as soon as possible in order to focus on implementation of plans," it said.

Vucic also thanked Putin for his concern for our country and the medical care, Vucic's office said.

The Serbian president also informed Putin about all the events in the region, from the situation in Kosovo and Metohija to the persecution of the clergy in Montenegro.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE global model of humanitarian action: Head of A ..

26 minutes ago

Japan provides $4 mln more anti-COVID assistance t ..

2 minutes ago

Partly cloudy weather with chances of light rain f ..

2 minutes ago

US Warns Maritime Industry Against Iran, North Kor ..

2 minutes ago

Number of Children With COVID-Linked Syndrome Cont ..

3 minutes ago

Shoigu, Parly Discuss COVID-19 Response - Russian ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.