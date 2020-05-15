Serbian President Talks With Putin, Thanks for Help in Fight Against COVID-19 - Office

(UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic had a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin and thanked him for his help in fight against COVID-19, Vucic's office said on Thursday.

"President Vucic extended his condolences to President Putin regarding the victims of COVID-19 in Russia, and expressed hope that decisive measures in Russia would help defeat the coronavirus epidemic and return to normal life and economy as soon as possible in order to focus on implementation of plans," it said.

Vucic also thanked Putin for his concern for Serbia and the medical aid, his office said.

The Serbian president also informed Putin about all the events in the region, from the situation in Kosovo and Metohija to the persecution of the clergy in Montenegro.

According to the statement, the two presidents also discussed further work on decorating the Church of Saint Sava in Belgrade, the largest Orthodox church in the region, and agreed that Russia should continue participating in this project.

"President Vucic and President Putin expressed hope that circumstances would soon allow the exchange of high-level visits and the implementation of previously planned interstate contacts," the presidential office added.

The Serbian leader also expressed satisfaction with the celebration of the Victory Day on May 9 despite the pandemic and reaffirmed his commitment to preserving the historical memory and combating the falsification of history.