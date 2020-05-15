UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Serbian President Talks With Putin, Thanks For Help In Fight Against COVID-19 - Office

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 12:40 AM

Serbian President Talks With Putin, Thanks for Help in Fight Against COVID-19 - Office

(UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic had a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin and thanked him for his help in fight against COVID-19, Vucic's office said on Thursday.

"President Vucic extended his condolences to President Putin regarding the victims of COVID-19 in Russia, and expressed hope that decisive measures in Russia would help defeat the coronavirus epidemic and return to normal life and economy as soon as possible in order to focus on implementation of plans," it said.

Vucic also thanked Putin for his concern for Serbia and the medical aid, his office said.

The Serbian president also informed Putin about all the events in the region, from the situation in Kosovo and Metohija to the persecution of the clergy in Montenegro.

According to the statement, the two presidents also discussed further work on decorating the Church of Saint Sava in Belgrade, the largest Orthodox church in the region, and agreed that Russia should continue participating in this project.

"President Vucic and President Putin expressed hope that circumstances would soon allow the exchange of high-level visits and the implementation of previously planned interstate contacts," the presidential office added.

The Serbian leader also expressed satisfaction with the celebration of the Victory Day on May 9 despite the pandemic and reaffirmed his commitment to preserving the historical memory and combating the falsification of history.

Related Topics

Exchange Russia Vladimir Putin Belgrade Serbia May Church All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MBRGI’s Healthcare &amp; Disease Control project ..

58 minutes ago

Over 17 million people worldwide benefit from MBRG ..

58 minutes ago

IoJK, Palestine facing 'similar worsening human ri ..

22 minutes ago

Air Arabia reports AED71 million net profit in Q1

1 hour ago

Govt to provide Rs 37 bln subsidy on fertilizers

22 minutes ago

Belarus Seeks EBRD's Financial Support to Overcome ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.