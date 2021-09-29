UrduPoint.com

Serbian President Thanks Russia For Support In Ongoing Tensions With Kosovo

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic expressed gratitude for Russia's support of his country's sovereignty and territorial integrity amid new tensions with Kosovo at a meeting on Wednesday with Russian Ambassador in Belgrade Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko

On Sunday, Botsan-Kharchenko visited a Serbian military unit on high alert in the city of Raska near Kosovo together with Russian and Serbian defense officials.

"President Vucic thanked the Russian Federation for the active support of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Serbian Republic... He said, that (he) hopes to be honored again to talk to Russian President Vladimir Putin in the upcoming months," the Serbian Presidency said.

Botsan-Kharchenko, for his part, said that Moscow is concerned about recent developments in northern Kosovo and Metohija.

The ambassador stated that the temporary authorities in Pristina are to blame for the crisis that has emerged over the past week, as they do not follow concluded agreements. Belgrade, on the other hand, acts with "the greatest responsibility," according to the Russian official.

Vucic and Botsan-Kharchenko also discussed preparation for the upcoming meeting of the Russian-Serbian intergovernmental committee on trade, economic, scientific and technological cooperation and the visit of its Russian co-chairman, Yuri Borisov, to Serbia.

Earlier in September, the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo prohibited entry to cars with Serbian license plates and deployed the military to the Serb-populated regions in the north. Residents decried the restriction and blocked the border highway, prompting the Kosovar police to use tear gas to disperse them.

