Serbian President Thanks Russia for Support on Kosovo Issue in International Arena

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2023) Serbian President Aleskandar Vucic has thanked Russian Ambassador Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko for Moscow's support for Belgrade in the international arena on the issue of Kosovo, the Serbian president's office said on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the Serbian leader received the Russian diplomat in Belgrade.

"Ambassador Botsan-Kharchenko reaffirmed that Russia remains committed to support Serbia's territorial integrity and sovereignty and stressed the importance of UN Security Council Resolution 1244. President Vucic, in this regard, once again thanked Russia for its support for Serbia in international forums," the statement read.

Vucic also informed the Russian ambassador about intensified international diplomatic activity in the dialogue between Kosovo and Serbia and reiterated Belgrade's commitment to peace and stability in the region.

In 2008, Kosovo unilaterally proclaimed independence from Serbia, which has still not recognized its independence along with dozens of other UN member states. In 2013, Serbia and Kosovo signed an EU-mediated agreement to normalize relations, but the dialogue soon came to a standstill. Tensions have been simmering on the border since mid-2022, escalating several times into road blockages in Northern Kosovo and belligerent rhetoric on both sides.