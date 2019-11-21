UrduPoint.com
Serbian President To Address Public Amid Allegations About Russian Spying - Office

Thu 21st November 2019 | 08:24 PM

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Thursday will make a public statement following the country defense council's meeting, the president's office announced amid reports of alleged Russian espionage activities

On Wednesday, Serbian tabloid newspaper Blic published an article claiming that a former deputy military attache at the Russian Embassy in Serbia, Georgiy Kleban, attempted to recruit a senior Serbian officer. Earlier in the day, President Vucic met with Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko, the Russian ambassador to Serbia, during which he confirmed his December 4 visit to the Russian city of Sochi, and then scheduled a meeting of the security council.

"The President of the Republic of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, will chair [the meeting of ] the security council ... After the meeting, between 19:00 and 21:00 [18:00 and 20:00 GMT], depending on its length, President Vucic is expected to address the public," the office of the Serbian president said.

Commenting on the incident, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that the relations between Moscow and Belgrade were so special that nothing could affect them.

