Serbian President To Demonstrate New Weapons After April 3 Elections

Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2022 | 11:17 PM

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Wednesday promised voters a demonstration of the country's new armaments after presidential and parliamentary elections on April 3

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Wednesday promised voters a demonstration of the country's new armaments after presidential and parliamentary elections on April 3.

Elections in Serbia will be held on April 3. Vucic, who has served as head of state since 2017, is running for a second term as the head of the ruling Serbian Progressive Party.

"We defend our sky and our land. We cooperate with NATO; however, we cannot forget (bombardments of 1999)... I am waiting for the elections, and then I will show you some new weapons in the Serbian army, so you can see how much stronger we have become," Vucic told an election rally in the Serbian city of Nis.

Vucic added that Serbia must follow the European pathway of development and cannot "participate in the hysteria when (books by Fyodor) Dostoevsky is being removed from schools just because he is Russian.

" The president noted that "Serbia was and will be a freedom-loving country."

On December 12, Vucic said that Serbia's 2022 defense budget of over 1.1 billion Euros ($1.24 billion) will be increased by 500 million euros to purchase equipment and weapons, including military aviation. Over the next few years, Belgrade is planning to purchase four Mi-35 and three Mi-17 helicopters, as well as two new Pantsir missile systems from Russia, two CASA C-295 Airbus Military transport aircraft, ten Airbus H145 helicopters, 18 Mistral MANPADS.

Vucic also mentioned that Serbia would like to procure the Russian S-400 missile defense system, but cannot afford it yet.

