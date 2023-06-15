UrduPoint.com

Serbian President Urges Western Ambassadors To Avert Start Of New Conflict By Kosovo

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 15, 2023 | 06:10 PM

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Thursday called on the ambassadors of the Quint format and EU countries to prevent Kosovo's authorities from starting a new war in the Balkans.

The Quint includes Germany, France, Italy, the United Kingdom and the United States. Vucic met with their ambassadors on Wednesday amid a new round of tensions in the region.

"Talked to representatives of Quint and the EU. Asked them to do everything in their power to prevent (Kosovo Prime Minister Albin) Kurti from causing a new war in the Balkans," Vucic said on social media.

On Tuesday, Kosovar police detained a Serb in the Serb-majority north of Kosovo, whose independence Serbia never recognized and continues to refer to its former province as its Kosovo and Metohija region. The man was allegedly one of the organizers of the May attacks on NATO's peacekeeping force in Kosovo, KFOR. Air raid sirens went off in the region after the detention.

On Wednesday, three individuals identified as members of the Kosovo police were detained by Serbia.

Kosovo condemned Serbia's actions, saying the detention was an act of kidnapping. Petar Petkovic, the Serbian government's chief for Kosovo and Metohija Affairs, said that Belgrade was certain it detained the Kosovar policemen in Serbian territory, without crossing into Kosovo. He said Belgrade would be open to an international investigation and called on the US and the UK to retrieve satellite footage of the incident.

The authorities in Pristina on Wednesday night imposed a ban on all trucks and goods from central Serbia. Vucic said later in the day that Pristina was seeking to leave the Serbs without food and medicine in northern Kosovo by banning entry for trucks.

On May 29, clashes erupted after Kosovo police forcefully installed new ethnic Albanian mayors in offices in several cities in the north following municipal elections in April. The polls were boycotted by the Serbian community but declared valid despite a turnout of just 3.5%. More than 50 Serbian protesters and at least 30 NATO peacekeeping troops were injured in the clashes.

