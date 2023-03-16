UrduPoint.com

Serbian President Vows To Further Boost Energy, Infrastructure Cooperation With Hungary

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that his country will further increase cooperation with Hungary in energy, infrastructure and agriculture, the presidential office said on Thursday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that his country will further increase cooperation with Hungary in energy, infrastructure and agriculture, the presidential office said on Thursday.

"He (Vucic) expressed his pride in the sincere friendship of the two countries and bilateral relations, which have never been at a higher level. The president expressed expectation that (new Hungarian) Ambassador (Jozef Zoltan) Magyar will continue strengthening the already excellent economy cooperation with Hungary during his mandate, noting that Serbia is interested in further intensification of ties in the fields of energy, infrastructure, agriculture and food industry, as well as other areas," the office said in a statement, after the ceremony of presenting credentials.

During the ceremony, the Serbian president also thanked Budapest for active support in the process of European integration and "understanding of (Serbia's) strategic issues."

In 2022, Belgrade confirmed the plans to build a branch from the Druzhba oil pipeline that runs through Hungary. The countries later agreed on the construction of a 128-kilometer long (79 miles) oil pipeline section for an estimated 100 million Euros ($106 million).

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in early February that the work to increase the capacity of the power grid between Serbia and Hungary was proceeding according to schedule and should be completed by 2028.

