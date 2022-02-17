UrduPoint.com

Serbian President Vucic Asks Greece To Keep Supporting Serbia On Kosovo Issue

Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2022 | 04:20 AM

Serbian President Vucic Asks Greece to Keep Supporting Serbia on Kosovo Issue

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) During the visit of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to Belgrade, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic asked the Greek leadership to continue supporting Serbia on the issue of Kosovo and Metohija.

Mitsotakis arrived in Belgrade on Wednesday evening, where he met with Vucic, after which they made brief statements.

"We talked with Prime Minister Mitsotakis about Serbia's European path, on all regional issues.

I would like to express my special gratitude to the Greek government and state for the support provided to Serbia on its European path," the Serbian president said.

"On regional issues, Prime Minister Mitsotakis was quite kind and listened to what we think. I asked him that Greece continue its policy of supporting the territorial integrity of Serbia, just as Serbia will always support the territorial integrity of Greece on land and at sea in accordance with international law," Vucic said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Visit Belgrade Serbia Greece All Government

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed meets with Home Affairs Minister of ..

Saif bin Zayed meets with Home Affairs Minister of Bangladesh at Expo 2020 Dubai

3 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, Indian Prime Minister to hold v ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indian Prime Minister to hold virtual summit

5 hours ago
 Robust complaint system on Sehat card to be establ ..

Robust complaint system on Sehat card to be established: Dr Yasmin

4 hours ago
 Despair, solidarity for Brazil storm victims

Despair, solidarity for Brazil storm victims

4 hours ago
 How world's most precise clock could transform fun ..

How world's most precise clock could transform fundamental physics

4 hours ago
 Prime Minister Imran Khan committed to improve lif ..

Prime Minister Imran Khan committed to improve life standard of masses: Farrukh ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>