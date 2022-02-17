Serbian President Vucic Asks Greece to Keep Supporting Serbia on Kosovo Issue

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) During the visit of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to Belgrade, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic asked the Greek leadership to continue supporting Serbia on the issue of Kosovo and Metohija.

Mitsotakis arrived in Belgrade on Wednesday evening, where he met with Vucic, after which they made brief statements.

"We talked with Prime Minister Mitsotakis about Serbia's European path, on all regional issues.

I would like to express my special gratitude to the Greek government and state for the support provided to Serbia on its European path," the Serbian president said.

"On regional issues, Prime Minister Mitsotakis was quite kind and listened to what we think. I asked him that Greece continue its policy of supporting the territorial integrity of Serbia, just as Serbia will always support the territorial integrity of Greece on land and at sea in accordance with international law," Vucic said.