Serbian President Vucic Condemns Western 'Double Standards' Toward Ukraine And Kosovo

Sumaira FH Published March 19, 2022 | 03:20 AM

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2022) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has condemned what he described as the Western double standards toward Ukraine and Kosovo.

"They tell us about the territorial integrity of Ukraine ....Things are confusing in all of our heads: observance of the principle of international law, where, there is no doubt, who violated it and who was the victim, as well as who violated international law and without a decision of the UN Security Council made tough decisions to the detriment of Serbia. That is why we are in a difficult situation," Vucic said told the tv PRVA broadcaster on late Friday.

"On the other hand, Russia has never imposed sanctions against us .

.. We can say that they occupied and then left the airfield in Pristina. But in the last 10 years, Russia has not been against Serbia on foreign policy issues. And they (the West) are putting us in the position, in which we will lose our only ally in the UN Security Council, who has always been for maintaining the territorial integrity of Serbia and the Resolution 1244," the president stressed.

Vucic said that he promised to the West to maintain peace in the region and refrain from interfering in the situation in Ukraine. He added that Serbia had not made any promises on joining the sanctions against Russia.

