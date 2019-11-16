Serbian President Vucic Hospitalized With Heart Problems - Office
Sumaira FH 33 seconds ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 01:49 PM
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has been admitted to a hospital with heart problems, his administration said on Saturday
"The General Secretariat of the President of Serbia informs the public that President Aleksandar Vucic was admitted to the Military Medical academy late in the evening on November 15 with cardiovascular problems," the administration said.
Vucic, 49, has been serving as Serbian president since 2017.