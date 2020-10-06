Serbian President Vucic Nominates Prime Minister Brnabic to Form New Government

(@FahadShabbir)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has nominated current Prime Minister Ana Brnabic to form the country's new government in the wake of June's parliamentary elections.

"I offered Brnabic the mandate to form a new government," Vucic said in a televised address on Monday.

Brnabic became Serbia's first female prime minister when she took office in 2017. Finance Minister Sinisa Mali told reporters on Monday that Brnabic's candidacy received the unanimous backing of the ruling Serbian Progressive Party's (SPP) leadership.

The SPP and its coalition partners won 188 of the Serbian parliament's 250 seats in the June election, taking more than 60 percent of the vote. The Socialist Party of Serbia-led coalition finished in second place, winning 32 seats.