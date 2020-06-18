UrduPoint.com
Serbian President Vucic Says No Decision On Kosovo Possible Without Russia's Consent

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 04:44 PM

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Thursday, following talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, that no decision could be made regarding the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosoco without Russia's consent

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Thursday, following talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, that no decision could be made regarding the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosoco without Russia's consent.

Lavrov is currently in Belgrade. This is his first foreign visit since the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak. Russia's top diplomat is also set to meet with Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic and Interior Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic.

"One thing is clear ... Russia's consent will be necessary for any decision, because of the United Nations Security Council, and because we do not want such a situation to emerge, in which consultations are held with everyone except Russia," Vucic said.

Lavrov, in turn, expressed the belief that spurring "final normalization" in Kosovo would be counterproductive, and no deadlines should be set artificially.

Prior to his visit to Serbia, Lavrov said he wanted to discuss with the Serbian leadership the Belgrade-Pristina problematic, including the White House's offer to hold a meeting between Serbian and Kosovar leaders in Washington on June 27.

