Serbian President Vucic Says Western Officials Admitted Involvement In Ukraine Conflict

Published March 01, 2023

Serbian President Vucic Says Western Officials Admitted Involvement in Ukraine Conflict

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said Western officials, in conversations with him, admitted involvement in the conflict in Ukraine.

Speaking on Radio Television of Serbia, Vucic said that due to the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine, conversations with Western representatives have become more demanding and tough, including on the settlement in Kosovo.

"I was told: 'We have a war under way in Europe, we are participating, though we don't say it.' And they say that we (Belgrade) will lose a lot or everything unless we behave properly," he said.

