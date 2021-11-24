Serbian President Vucic to Visit Russia, Meet With Putin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic will leave for Russia on Wednesday, where he is expected to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi on November 25.

The meeting will be dedicated primarily to the energy supply of the Balkan country.

The official program of the visit was not released on Tuesday evening yet.