(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has been urgently hospitalized for unknown reasons, local media reported.

The details of Vucic's hospitalization, which took place on Thursday evening, have not been provided.

In 2019, the Serbian leader was admitted to a military hospital in Belgrade after experiencing heart problems.