UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Serbian President Warns Against Panic As 1st Case Of UK-Linked COVID-19 Strain Confirmed

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 05:50 PM

Serbian President Warns Against Panic as 1st Case of UK-Linked COVID-19 Strain Confirmed

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2021) President Aleksandar Vucic on Sunday called on Serbian nationals to avoid panic over a new UK strain of COVID-19 after a Serbian woman was confirmed to have the infection upon arrival from London.

Prominent Serbian epidemiologist and crisis staff member Branislav Tiodorovic earlier said that it was a matter of time when new strains of the coronavirus would appear in Serbia, adding that the UK strain had already appeared in the Western Balkans.

"The new strain of coronavirus has penetrated into Serbia, it was detected in a Serbian citizen who had arrived from London to Belgrade. The new strain is frightening because of a big number of those infected in the UK, but there is no place for panic, because all contacts of the traveler from the UK have been isolated," Vucic said as aired by tv Prva.

According to the president, the infected person had a negative PCR test upon her arrival from the UK but she showed mild symptoms later, while her husband's disease is more severe.

The mutant strain was detected by UK health authorities in mid-December, prompting the government to impose a new lockdown and many other countries to close the borders with the United Kingdom. Early evidence suggests that the UK variant, in particular, could be more deadly than the common strains.

Related Topics

London Belgrade United Kingdom Serbia Women Sunday TV All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid, Chairman of Sudanese Sovereig ..

6 minutes ago

ENOC Group wins ‘Sword of Honour’ award by Bri ..

21 minutes ago

DEWA upgrades water infrastructure with pioneering ..

36 minutes ago

Jafza, STAR-K Kosher to promote production of kosh ..

3 hours ago

Infrastructure works on AED400 million housing pro ..

4 hours ago

Russia reports 21,127 new COVID-19 infections

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.