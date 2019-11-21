(@imziishan)

The administration of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has confirmed his plans to visit Russia on December 4, after Vucic's closed meeting with Russian ambassador to the country, Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko, held on Thursday

The meeting was held amid claims about a possible spy scandal, triggered by media reports suggesting that the Russian military has allegedly tried to recruit a Serbian army officer.

"Preparations for President Vucic's visit to the Russian Federation on December 4 and his talks with President [Vladimir] Putin were one of the topics discussed at the meeting. This will be the 17th meeting of the two leaders and their third meeting this year," the Serbian presidential administration said in a statement.