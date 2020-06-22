UrduPoint.com
Serbian President's Party Leading General Vote, Followed By Socialist Party - Exit Polls

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 12:40 AM

Serbian President's Party Leading General Vote, Followed by Socialist Party - Exit Polls

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic's Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) is leading the country's parliamentary elections race with 63.4 percent of the vote, according to an exit poll by the Center for Free Elections and Democracy (CeSID).

"The SNS gets 63.4 percent of the vote, followed by  the Socialist Party of Serbia of Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic with 10.3 percent and New Belgrade Municipality Head Aleksandar Sapic's bloc with 3.9 percent," the CeSID said.

Reviewed at this point are 43.7 percent of ballots.

