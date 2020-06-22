UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Serbian President's Party Leading General Vote With 63.35% - Election Commission

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 01:30 AM

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic's Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) is leading the parliamentary elections with 63.35 percent of the vote, according to preliminary results, complied by the Republic Electoral Commission.

"SNS gets 63,35 percent of the vote, followed by the Socialist Party of Serbia with 10.67 percent and New Belgrade Municipality Head Aleksandar Sapic's bloc with 2.17 percent," the commission said.

Reviewed at this point are ballots from 2.32 percent of polling stations with voter turnout preliminarily at 59.43 percent.

More Stories From World

