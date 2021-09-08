UrduPoint.com

Serbian Prime Minister Calls For EU Migration Policy To Address Influx Of Afghan Refugees

Wed 08th September 2021

Serbian Prime Minister Calls for EU Migration Policy to Address Influx of Afghan Refugees

The European Union needs a common migration policy to address a potential influx of refugees from Afghanistan, Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said on Wednesday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) The European Union needs a common migration policy to address a potential influx of refugees from Afghanistan, Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said on Wednesday.

The prime minister is currently on a working visit to Hungary, where she was asked about the likelihood of a new wave of refugees from Afghanistan. Brnabic noted that her country, while not a EU member, is used by migrants on their way to the EU.

"Serbia has been saying since 2015 that there has to be a unified European policy regarding that issue.

You cannot implement a lasting policy if you do not take the entire European continent into account. If we have a new wave of migrants on our hands, we expect to have this unified European policy," Brnabic said at a press conference, as quoted by Serbian news agency Tanjug.

In the wake of the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) seizing power in Afghanistan, thousands of Afghans have been trying to escape the country out of fear of reprisals by the militants.

