Serbian Prime Minister Denies Russia's Role In Far-Right Protest

Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2023 | 07:40 PM

Serbian Prime Minister Denies Russia's Role in Far-Right Protest

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic denied rumors on Friday that the Russian government was behind this week's rally of far-right protesters in Belgrade.

A crowd of people, many of them waving Russian flags, thronged the streets outside the residence of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Wednesday night.

The mob called on Vucic not to cave in to demands by France and Germany to recognize Kosovo under their parallel EU accession scheme.

"I do not believe that Russia is somehow related to this protest or either directly or indirectly supports these people," Brnabic told reporters.

Russian Ambassador to Serbia Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko condemned the unrest on Thursday and assured Serbia that Russia would never interfere in its domestic affairs. Vucic, in turn, said that Serbia would not let itself be destabilized by false patriotism and cash injections from abroad.

