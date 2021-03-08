Serbian Prime Minister Describes Wiretapping of President Vucic as Coup Attempt

(@FahadShabbir)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2021) Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic on Monday described the wiretapping of the country's president, Aleksandar Vucic, as a coup attempt involving members of the ruling party and high-ranking interior ministry officials.

Following the Sunday meeting of the National Security Council, Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin said that the president and his family members had been illegally wiretapped 1,572 times. The minister specified that some high-placed interior ministry officials were involved and that the collected information was sent to the organized crime department of the prosecutor's office.

"The wiretapping of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic is an attempted coup," Brnabic told the tv Pink broadcaster.

The official went on to say that the investigation should reveal the alleged coup's entire mechanism down to " the last rivet.

"

"I think this is a cabal of people at the security services, first of all, the interior ministry, as well as [the ruling] Serbian Progressive Party, to which I belong. This cabal also includes criminal organizations, mafia and some of the media in Serbia, as well as a part of the justice system, and, without a doubt, foreign [intelligence] agencies are involved. Their goal was to destabilize Serbia by removing Vucic, physically or otherwise," the prime minister added.

Meanwhile, Milos Vucevic, the deputy chairman of the Serbian Progressive Party and mayor of Novi sad, went so far as to tell journalists that the conspiracy against the president includes ministers, directors and other party functionaries.