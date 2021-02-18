Serbian Prime Minister Donates 2,000 Doses Of Sputnik V Coronavirus Vaccine To Montenegro
BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic personally handed over to the Montenegrin authorities on Wednesday 2,000 doses of Sputnik V, a Russian-made coronavirus vaccine.
Montenegro's Ministry of Health on Tuesday told Sputnik it was negotiating with the Russian government and the Gamaleya center the supply of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine from Russia.
Earlier, the Montenegrin state regulator approved the import of Russian-made vaccines.
Since the pandemic start, Montenegro has registered over 70,000 COVID-19 cases, with 916 deaths.