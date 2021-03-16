Serbian Prime Minister Expresses Trust in AstraZeneca Vaccine Amid Blood Clot Scare

(@FahadShabbir)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said on Tuesday she had absolute trust in the AstraZeneca vaccine, despite more EU countries suspending their rollout this week.

In recent days, many countries, including France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Denmark, the Netherlands, Iceland and Norway have temporarily suspended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine after citizens reported side effects, particularly blood clots, after getting the shots. AstraZeneca has said that it had found no evidence of increased risk of blood clots from its COVID-19 vaccine after conducting a review of safety data of over 17 million inoculated people across the European Union and the United Kingdom.

"I urge people to trust this vaccine and our Medicines and Medical Devices Agency. We have absolute trust in the safety and efficacy of this vaccine," Brnabic said after a meeting of the COVID-19 response center.

Serbia began the vaccination campaign in December after receiving the first batch of Pfizer shots. Serbians can opt between Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sputnik V and Sinopharm vaccines.

The Balkan nation announced a five-day lockdown starting Wednesday after seeing cases linked to mutated strains rise sharply in March. All retail outlets will be closed until at least Monday, except for food stores, pharmacies and gas stations.