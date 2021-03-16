UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Serbian Prime Minister Expresses Trust In AstraZeneca Vaccine Amid Blood Clot Scare

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 03:18 PM

Serbian Prime Minister Expresses Trust in AstraZeneca Vaccine Amid Blood Clot Scare

Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said on Tuesday she had absolute trust in the AstraZeneca vaccine, despite more EU countries suspending their rollout this wee

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said on Tuesday she had absolute trust in the AstraZeneca vaccine, despite more EU countries suspending their rollout this week.

In recent days, many countries, including France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Denmark, the Netherlands, Iceland and Norway have temporarily suspended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine after citizens reported side effects, particularly blood clots, after getting the shots. AstraZeneca has said that it had found no evidence of increased risk of blood clots from its COVID-19 vaccine after conducting a review of safety data of over 17 million inoculated people across the European Union and the United Kingdom.

"I urge people to trust this vaccine and our Medicines and Medical Devices Agency. We have absolute trust in the safety and efficacy of this vaccine," Brnabic said after a meeting of the COVID-19 response center.

Serbia began the vaccination campaign in December after receiving the first batch of Pfizer shots. Serbians can opt between Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sputnik V and Sinopharm vaccines.

The Balkan nation announced a five-day lockdown starting Wednesday after seeing cases linked to mutated strains rise sharply in March. All retail outlets will be closed until at least Monday, except for food stores, pharmacies and gas stations.

Related Topics

Prime Minister France Norway European Union Germany Iceland Italy United Kingdom Portugal Netherlands Denmark March December Gas All From Blood Million

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah issues safety measures during Ramad ..

6 minutes ago

Jasprit Bumrah marries former miss India Sanjana G ..

19 minutes ago

UK Wants Positive, Yet 'Calibrated' Relationship W ..

2 minutes ago

Kremlin Calls on Arab Nations, West to Resume Dial ..

2 minutes ago

Kremlin on Mass Events in Crimea: It Falls Within ..

2 minutes ago

Russia, Turkey Keep Cooperating on Syria Despite D ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.