Serbian Prime Minister Resigns, After Months Of Anti-corruption Protests

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Belgrade, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic announced on Tuesday that he was resigning, following months of mass demonstrations over the fatal collapse of a train station roof in November.

"My irrevocable decision is to resign from the position of prime minister," said Vucevic during a press conference in Belgrade.

"I had a long meeting with the president of Serbia this morning. We talked about this. We talked about everything, and he accepted my arguments," he added.

"So in order to avoid further complicating things, so we do not further raise tensions in society, I made this decision.

The Balkan country has been rocked by regular protests since a deadly disaster at a train station in the northern city of Novi sad killed 15 people following extensive renovations at the facility.

The incident ignited long-standing anger over corruption and the alleged lack of oversight on construction projects.

The prime minister had been in office for less than a year.

Before taking up an earlier government post in Belgrade, Vucevic had served as mayor of Novi Sad from 2012 to 2022, when renovations began at the train station.

