Serbian Prime Minister Resigns, After Months Of Anti-corruption Protests
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2025 | 04:10 PM
Belgrade, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic announced on Tuesday that he was resigning, following months of mass demonstrations over the fatal collapse of a train station roof in November.
"My irrevocable decision is to resign from the position of prime minister," said Vucevic during a press conference in Belgrade.
"I had a long meeting with the president of Serbia this morning. We talked about this. We talked about everything, and he accepted my arguments," he added.
"So in order to avoid further complicating things, so we do not further raise tensions in society, I made this decision.
"
The Balkan country has been rocked by regular protests since a deadly disaster at a train station in the northern city of Novi sad killed 15 people following extensive renovations at the facility.
The incident ignited long-standing anger over corruption and the alleged lack of oversight on construction projects.
The prime minister had been in office for less than a year.
Before taking up an earlier government post in Belgrade, Vucevic had served as mayor of Novi Sad from 2012 to 2022, when renovations began at the train station.
Recent Stories
FTA urges natural persons to register for Corporate Tax before March 31
RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Estonia
EDGE to showcase 200 disruptive technology, defence solutions at IDEX 2025
UAE Leaders congratulate President of Belarus on re-election
National Human Rights Institution approves operational plan
Four players added to star-studded line up for Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open
Abu Dhabi Festival 2025 to open with New Japan Philharmonic Orchestra
Calling someone ‘plastic’ is disrespectful: Khushi Kapoor defends cosmetic s ..
Laidlaw Foundation, NYUAD forge partnership to shape future leaders
Hamdan Foundation participates in Arab Health Exhibition and Congress 2025
Aliya Hamza criticizes FIRs against PTI amid calls for reconciliation
Arabian Purebred Horse Race kicks off Wednesday in Al Dhafra
More Stories From World
-
Serbian prime minister resigns, after months of anti-corruption protests5 minutes ago
-
UN says food assistance halted around DRC's war-torn Goma5 minutes ago
-
Gunshots in DR Congo's Goma ahead of new UN meeting15 minutes ago
-
Russian army says captured village in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region45 minutes ago
-
Fast-moving fires torch national parks in southeast Australia1 hour ago
-
Four S.African soldiers killed in DR Congo, taking toll to 131 hour ago
-
DeepSeek, Chinese AI startup roiling US tech giants1 hour ago
-
Trump warns of 'wake-up call' as low-cost Chinese AI jolts sector1 hour ago
-
Taif launches Inaugural Falcons Cup tournament2 hours ago
-
China's oil, gas output exceeds 400 million tonnes for first time2 hours ago
-
CST hosts space investors, experts at 'The Frontier' event3 hours ago
-
Trump signs executive orders to reshape US military3 hours ago